New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,021,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 94,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,146. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

