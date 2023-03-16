New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 557,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $87.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.