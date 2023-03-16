New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,552. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after buying an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New York Times by 34,889.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

