Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.