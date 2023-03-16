Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Financial Review

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 1.62% 7.00% 2.50% Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexa Resources and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $8.27, indicating a potential upside of 48.41%. Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.13%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

6.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Dakota Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $3.03 billion N/A $49.10 million $0.37 15.05 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Nexa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

