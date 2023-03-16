NexImmune (NEXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

NexImmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.35. NexImmune has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.91.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 2,181.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NexImmune

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.