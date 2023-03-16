NexImmune (NEXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 17th.

NexImmune Stock Down 8.4 %

NexImmune stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 2,181.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexImmune Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.