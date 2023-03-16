NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
