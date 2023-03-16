NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Somerset Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NEE opened at $75.52 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

