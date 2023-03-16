NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 1,060,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,161. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

