NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 924,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

