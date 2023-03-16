Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.43 during trading on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

