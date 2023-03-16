Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFRTF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.