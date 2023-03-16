Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Acquires 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,346.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,017,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Read More

