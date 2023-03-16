Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 6,224,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,874,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,750. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nikola by 18,888.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Nikola by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

