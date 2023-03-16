NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 72100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY)
