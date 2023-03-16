Nitesh Sharan Sells 60,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $366.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

