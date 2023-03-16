Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Insider Acquires A$148,137.54 in Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO – Get Rating) insider Kurt Johnson acquired 67,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$148,137.54 ($98,758.36).

Nitro Software Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get Nitro Software alerts:

Nitro Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.