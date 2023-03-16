Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Nobility Homes Stock Performance

NOBH opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Nobility Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter.

About Nobility Homes

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured and modular homes. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

