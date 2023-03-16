Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $75,175,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.2% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

