Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 9.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $406.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

