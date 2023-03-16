Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

