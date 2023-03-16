Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.