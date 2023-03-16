Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Northern Trust worth $102,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Trust Stock Performance

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

