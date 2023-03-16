Northland Securities Raises PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $50.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

