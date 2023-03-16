Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Nova Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
