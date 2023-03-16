Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $82.26. 492,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,732. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.