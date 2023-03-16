Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 674,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,521 shares.The stock last traded at $136.27 and had previously closed at $140.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

