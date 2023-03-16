Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

