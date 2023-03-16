Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

