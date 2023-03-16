Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.34 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $115.46 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $19.61 or 0.00078866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”

Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.

In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

