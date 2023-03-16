NXM (NXM) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $52.16 or 0.00210011 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $343.97 million and $87,083.76 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.71431248 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,288.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

