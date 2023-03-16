Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYMX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 15,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

