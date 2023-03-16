Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.30. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

In other news, Director Don Barton bought 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Don Barton bought 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,745 shares of company stock valued at $98,393. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

