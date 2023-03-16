Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0579 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $331.77 million and $60.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.22 or 0.06697455 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05759875 USD and is down -13.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,709,231.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.