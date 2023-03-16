Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTLY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
See Also
