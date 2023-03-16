Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

