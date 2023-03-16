Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFS Asset Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $480.63. The company had a trading volume of 827,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,571. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.58. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

