Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $440,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,826,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,228,359. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

