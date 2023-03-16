Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading Down 4.7%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 52,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 486,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,692.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 413,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

