Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. 13,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

