Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. 13,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
