Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.06

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 200843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,384 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

