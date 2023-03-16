Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.82

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.82 and traded as high as $51.51. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 128,064 shares traded.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Olympic Steel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 165.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

