Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Omega Flex Stock Down 0.4 %

OFLX stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $140.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Omega Flex by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

