Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 301,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,779. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.15.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
