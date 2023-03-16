Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 301,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,779. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

