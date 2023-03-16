OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

