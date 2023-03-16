OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
OneSpan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
