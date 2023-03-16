onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark lifted their price target on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.