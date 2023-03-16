Ontology Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $181.56 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.11 or 0.06771493 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

