Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 20.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

