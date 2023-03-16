Oppenheimer Boosts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $37.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 82,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,876. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
