Oppenheimer Cuts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $9.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.
Veru Stock Performance
Shares of VERU stock remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,271,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,010. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
