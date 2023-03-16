Oppenheimer Cuts Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $9.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,271,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,010. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Veru by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

